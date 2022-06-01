Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.01-$2.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.63-$8.70 EPS.

SNPS opened at $319.20 on Wednesday. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $247.87 and a 12 month high of $377.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.64, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $302.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.42.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

SNPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $377.45.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $14,966,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,752,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,884,181.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 15.5% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at $356,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

