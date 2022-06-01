Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,880,000 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the April 30th total of 12,910,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYY. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Argus raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial began coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. CL King began coverage on Sysco in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $84.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. Sysco has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.35. The firm has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.91%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $62,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,318 shares of company stock valued at $11,054,558. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Sysco by 8.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 747,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,665,000 after purchasing an additional 58,309 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Sysco by 144.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 393,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,855,000 after purchasing an additional 232,378 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 328,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,764,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.