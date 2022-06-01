Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.99-$3.99 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.39 billion-$30.39 billion.

NYSE TAK opened at $14.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.73. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $13.17 and a twelve month high of $17.43.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

