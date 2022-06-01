Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 621,400 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the April 30th total of 735,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. Takung Art has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $24.31.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Takung Art by 746.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Takung Art in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Takung Art in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Takung Art in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Takung Art in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. 7.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in artwork in the form of non-fungible token (NFT) primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company's electronic online platform www.nftoeo.com offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors, as well as invests in artwork.

