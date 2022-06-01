Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, Sells 137,506 Shares

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 137,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $3,060,883.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,831,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,880,642.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 131,673 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $2,812,535.28.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 124,352 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $2,403,724.16.

On Monday, May 16th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 48,498 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $930,191.64.

On Monday, May 9th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 2,900 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $55,274.00.

On Thursday, April 28th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 11,800 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $224,554.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 8,444 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $161,111.52.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 128,892 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $2,576,551.08.

On Monday, April 18th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 128,039 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $2,574,864.29.

On Thursday, April 14th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 237,001 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $4,725,799.94.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 62,843 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $1,205,328.74.

Shares of NYSE TALO traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,784,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,432. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 2.29. Talos Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TALO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 24,284 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 12.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,099,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,760,000 after purchasing an additional 767,176 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 71.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 23,160 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 182.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 215,842 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TALO shares. Stephens started coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Talos Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

