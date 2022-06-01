Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.80.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $68.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $60.25 and a 12-month high of $155.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 852.23 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.12 and its 200-day moving average is $115.23.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John F. Sheridan acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.90 per share, with a total value of $174,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,054.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,762 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $999,897.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,190 shares in the company, valued at $19,064,202.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $361,270 and have sold 17,915 shares worth $1,757,481. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10,566.7% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

