Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 191.29 ($2.42).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.78) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 191 ($2.42) to GBX 189 ($2.39) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.28) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of LON TW opened at GBX 130.10 ($1.65) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 129.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 146.83. Taylor Wimpey has a 1-year low of GBX 119.60 ($1.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 185.02 ($2.34). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a GBX 4.44 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.14. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.53%.

In other news, insider Jennie Daly sold 43,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.68), for a total transaction of £57,241.87 ($72,421.39). Also, insider Chris Carney sold 11,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.81), for a total transaction of £16,387.80 ($20,733.55). Insiders sold a total of 107,887 shares of company stock valued at $15,157,615 over the last ninety days.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

