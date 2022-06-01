TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target Lowered to $160.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TEL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.20.

Shares of TEL opened at $129.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.76. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $119.58 and a 12 month high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,183,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $286,030,000 after purchasing an additional 435,195 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 565.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in TE Connectivity by 7.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 266,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,916,000 after buying an additional 18,298 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl grew its position in TE Connectivity by 15.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 54,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

