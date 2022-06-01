Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran Sells 25,000 Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $220,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,000,877 shares in the company, valued at $123,627,743.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 25,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $199,000.00.

Shares of VZIO stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $9.06. 17,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,345. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.82. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $28.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.21.

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.29 million. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in VIZIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in VIZIO in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in VIZIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in VIZIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in VIZIO in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

VZIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VIZIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.43.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

