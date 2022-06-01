Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran Sells 25,000 Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $220,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,000,877 shares in the company, valued at $123,627,743.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 25th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 25,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $199,000.00.
Shares of VZIO stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $9.06. 17,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,345. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.82. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $28.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.21.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in VIZIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in VIZIO in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in VIZIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in VIZIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in VIZIO in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.
VZIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VIZIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.43.
About VIZIO (Get Rating)
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
