TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Short Interest Up 24.6% in May

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,520,000 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the April 30th total of 6,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 259.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Shares of TGNA traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,208. TEGNA has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $23.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that TEGNA will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Argus downgraded TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

TEGNA Company Profile (Get Rating)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.