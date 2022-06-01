Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Short Interest Up 27.3% in May

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 803,800 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the April 30th total of 631,300 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDY stock traded up $6.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $405.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,788. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.10. Teledyne Technologies has a 12 month low of $374.03 and a 12 month high of $493.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $440.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $432.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 17.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

