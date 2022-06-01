Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. New Street Research cut Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Telefónica from €4.30 ($4.62) to €4.10 ($4.41) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Telefónica from €4.20 ($4.52) to €4.00 ($4.30) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Telefónica from €4.80 ($5.16) to €5.20 ($5.59) in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.55.

NYSE TEF opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. Telefónica has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.67. The stock has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Telefónica by 2.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Telefónica by 308.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 570,383 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Telefónica by 13.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Telefónica by 10.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,086,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,958,000 after purchasing an additional 496,651 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Telefónica by 95.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 59,093 shares during the period. 6.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

