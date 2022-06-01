Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. New Street Research cut Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Telefónica from €4.30 ($4.62) to €4.10 ($4.41) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Telefónica from €4.20 ($4.52) to €4.00 ($4.30) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Telefónica from €4.80 ($5.16) to €5.20 ($5.59) in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.55.
NYSE TEF opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. Telefónica has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.67. The stock has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.61.
Telefónica Company Profile (Get Rating)
Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telefónica (TEF)
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
- It’s Time To Nibble On These Two Recent IPOs
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- MarketBeat Podcast: Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.