Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $28.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $36.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TPX. Wedbush dropped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Tempur Sealy International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.11. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day moving average is $36.02.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 272.95% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 101.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,748,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,124,000 after buying an additional 5,406,305 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5,851.9% in the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 9,074,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,859,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,669,000 after purchasing an additional 42,598 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,639,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,491,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,400,000 after purchasing an additional 501,445 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

