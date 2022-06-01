Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tempur Sealy International, Inc. is involved in the development, manufacturing and marketing of bedding products primarily in North America and internationally. It provides mattresses, adjustable bases, pillows and other sleep and relaxation products. The company’s brand portfolio includes Tempur(R), Tempur-Pedic(R), Sealy(R), Sealy Posturepedic(R), Optimum(TM) and Stearns & Foster(R). Tempur Sealy International, Inc., formerly known as Tempur-Pedic International Inc., is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

TPX stock opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.72. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 272.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPX. David J Yvars Group increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 5,851.9% during the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 9,074,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921,605 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 101.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,748,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406,305 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth approximately $76,365,000. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 70.0% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,639,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,203,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

