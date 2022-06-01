Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Short Interest Update

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the April 30th total of 2,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

TENB stock opened at $50.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -86.72 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Tenable has a 52 week low of $38.77 and a 52 week high of $63.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.00 and a 200 day moving average of $52.21.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 100,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $6,244,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,245 shares in the company, valued at $11,254,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $1,108,369.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,630.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,740 shares of company stock worth $14,511,368 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tenable by 1.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenable by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Tenable by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Tenable by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

