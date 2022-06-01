Tenon Medical, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TNON) Quiet Period Will Expire on June 6th

Tenon Medical’s (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) quiet period will expire on Monday, June 6th. Tenon Medical had issued 3,200,000 shares in its public offering on April 27th. The total size of the offering was $16,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During Tenon Medical’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Tenon Medical stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.29. 221,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,786. Tenon Medical has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $59.89.

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops surgical implant systems to optimize sacroiliac joint fixation/fusion surgery and corresponding outcomes. It focuses on sells The CATAMARAN SIJ Fusion System that includes instruments and implants designed to prepare and fixate the SI-Joint for fusion in the United States and Puerto Rico.

