Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.53.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $176.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $160.50 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The firm has a market cap of $163.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 19,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

