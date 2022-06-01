Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Texas Pacific Land Corporation is landowners principally in the State of Texas. The Company also generates revenue from pipeline, power line and utility easements, commercial leases, material sales and seismic and temporary permits related to land uses including midstream infrastructure projects and hydrocarbon processing facilities. Texas Pacific Land Corporation, formerly known as TEXAS PAC LTD, is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $1,565.99 on Wednesday. Texas Pacific Land has a 52-week low of $946.29 and a 52-week high of $1,647.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,413.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,270.64.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $12.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.82 by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $147.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land will post 58.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dana F. Mcginnis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,261.75, for a total value of $1,261,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 105 shares of company stock worth $145,978. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.0% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.9% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.5% in the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 18.5% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Pacific Land (Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

