Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Textron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.99. Textron posted earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Textron will report full-year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Textron by 23.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 820,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,068,000 after purchasing an additional 158,090 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Textron by 10.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Textron by 12.2% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 605,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,057,000 after acquiring an additional 65,772 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Textron by 58.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 345,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 127,608 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Textron by 67.8% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 18,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

TXT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,820. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $60.36 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.33%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

