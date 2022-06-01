TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.68% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is an early-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of inhalation products for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases and lung conditions. TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

TFFP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. B. Riley dropped their target price on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.14. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $12.28.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.05. TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 24,245.04% and a negative return on equity of 73.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other TFF Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Glenn R. Mattes purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.78 per share, with a total value of $76,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at $172,080. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harlan F. Weisman purchased 4,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,382.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,382.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 651,365 shares of company stock worth $4,040,003. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 52,813 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 259,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 63,353 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P lifted its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 227,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 12,701 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 51,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 145,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 68,012 shares in the last quarter. 18.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

