The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 977,100 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the April 30th total of 796,200 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 566,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In related news, insider William E. Krueger sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $1,246,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William E. Krueger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $197,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,771 shares of company stock worth $3,382,668 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Andersons by 762.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Andersons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Andersons during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Andersons in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Andersons by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $37.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.60. Andersons has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $59.00.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 7.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Andersons will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ANDE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Andersons from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.69.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

