The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Short Interest Update

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the April 30th total of 1,250,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 377,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Bancorp by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Bancorp by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bancorp by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bancorp by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TBBK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $20.83 on Wednesday. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $33.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.61.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Bancorp had a net margin of 41.94% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $77.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bancorp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

