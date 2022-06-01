The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,855.50 ($61.43).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,540 ($70.09) to GBX 5,300 ($67.05) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,429 ($68.69) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,450 ($56.30) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

LON:BKG opened at GBX 4,205 ($53.20) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £4.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.86. The Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of GBX 3,490 ($44.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,232 ($66.19). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,007.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,204.85.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

