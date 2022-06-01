The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target to $45.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.02% from the stock’s current price.

DAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.47.

Shares of DAL stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.17. 450,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,845,668. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The stock has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.05. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.55) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $1,094,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,712 shares in the company, valued at $17,667,459.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $256,055.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,453,703.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,786 shares of company stock valued at $2,183,986. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,578 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,075,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $862,722,000 after purchasing an additional 336,057 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,402,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,615 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,317,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,460,000 after purchasing an additional 347,361 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 6.6% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,991,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,788,000 after purchasing an additional 552,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

