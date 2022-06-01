The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target to $158.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $163.00 to $158.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LEA. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lear in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $174.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $203.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Lear from $177.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.67.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $140.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $122.67 and a fifty-two week high of $204.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.07 and a 200-day moving average of $157.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Lear had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lear will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.57, for a total value of $198,371.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 764 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $99,885.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,954 shares of company stock worth $1,183,114. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lear in the first quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Lear in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 81.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

