The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Price Target to $1.50

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 10.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VLDR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $7.50 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLDR traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.68. 15,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,866,541. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.46. Velodyne Lidar has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $12.79. The stock has a market cap of $349.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Velodyne Lidar ( NASDAQ:VLDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 73.29% and a negative net margin of 440.65%. The business had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Velodyne Lidar news, Director Virginia Boulet purchased 40,000 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $65,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Barnhart sold 20,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $43,396.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,101,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,152.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $275,400 and have sold 25,769,939 shares valued at $59,463,022. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 4.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 7.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 10.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 26.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.

