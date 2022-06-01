The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target to $15.00

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.49% from the company’s current price.

VRT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vertiv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.55.

Vertiv stock opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,099.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.14.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 1.91%. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertiv news, EVP Patrick R. Johnson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Joseph Fallon bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.47 per share, with a total value of $175,110.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $475,960 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the third quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vertiv by 14.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,343,000 after purchasing an additional 43,135 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 10.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,304,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,613,000 after purchasing an additional 306,358 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Vertiv by 4.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 226,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,574 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 122.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 25,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

