The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) to Neutral

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Shares of KUBTY opened at $92.01 on Wednesday. Kubota has a 52-week low of $81.60 and a 52-week high of $119.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.39. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.99.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Farm & Industrial Machinery, Water & Environment, and Other. The Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; rice mill plants; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifiers; engines for farming, construction, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track and, and other construction machinery related products.

