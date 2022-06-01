The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target to $137.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $150.00 to $137.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Visteon from $127.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Visteon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Visteon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visteon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.15.

VC opened at $112.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visteon has a 52-week low of $88.82 and a 52-week high of $134.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.75. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.01 and a beta of 1.80.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.40 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 117,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,043,000 after purchasing an additional 20,744 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,667,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,790,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at about $815,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at about $621,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

