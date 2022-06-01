The Goldman Sachs Group Trims ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Target Price to $12.00

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $17.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.04.

Shares of NYSE:CHPT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.60. 352,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,950,309. ChargePoint has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 2.17.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ChargePoint will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $3,655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,766,428 shares in the company, valued at $40,445,177.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,981,130 shares of company stock worth $30,641,403. 39.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in ChargePoint by 91.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,035,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,461,000 after purchasing an additional 970,212 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 35.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 111,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 28,886 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 55.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 11,282 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 23.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 35,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

