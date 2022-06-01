The Growth for Good Acquisition Co.’s (NASDAQ:GFGDU) Lock-Up Period Will End on June 8th

Growth for Good Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:GFGDU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, June 8th. Growth for Good Acquisition had issued 22,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 10th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Growth for Good Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

NASDAQ:GFGDU opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.97. Growth for Good Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $11.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Growth for Good Acquisition by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 35,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Growth for Good Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Growth for Good Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $221,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Growth for Good Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC raised its stake in Growth for Good Acquisition by 233.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter.

The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

