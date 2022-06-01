The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Announces $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

The Hanover Insurance Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. The Hanover Insurance Group has a payout ratio of 24.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group to earn $11.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.61. 146,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,172. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.83. The Hanover Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $121.69 and a fifty-two week high of $155.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.78.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.26. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, CEO John C. Roche sold 922 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.24, for a total transaction of $143,131.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,618,627.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John C. Roche sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $410,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,905 shares of company stock worth $1,610,870 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,235,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,743,000 after acquiring an additional 50,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,096,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,985,000 after acquiring an additional 51,132 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,972,000 after purchasing an additional 18,584 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 526,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,726,000 after purchasing an additional 18,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 438,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,505,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on THG. StockNews.com raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

