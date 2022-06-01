The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) Short Interest Up 28.2% in May

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the April 30th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of L.S. Starrett by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in L.S. Starrett by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in L.S. Starrett in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in L.S. Starrett by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in L.S. Starrett in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCX traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.74. 26,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,625. L.S. Starrett has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $55.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.29.

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

