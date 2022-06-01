The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.83 Million

Equities research analysts expect The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) to report sales of $28.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lion Electric’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.00 million and the highest is $32.50 million. Lion Electric posted sales of $16.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lion Electric will report full-year sales of $150.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $137.00 million to $175.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $495.67 million, with estimates ranging from $443.00 million to $540.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lion Electric.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lion Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Lion Electric from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Lion Electric from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Lion Electric from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lion Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

Shares of LEV stock opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 2.00. Lion Electric has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Lion Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $565,330,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Lion Electric by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,465,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,507,000 after acquiring an additional 91,445 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Lion Electric by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,619,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,100,000 after acquiring an additional 162,248 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Lion Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,244,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,707,000 after acquiring an additional 16,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 998,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after buying an additional 304,974 shares during the period.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

