The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lion Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $565,330,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lion Electric by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,465,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,507,000 after buying an additional 91,445 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lion Electric by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,619,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,100,000 after buying an additional 162,248 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Lion Electric by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,244,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,707,000 after buying an additional 16,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Lion Electric by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 998,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after buying an additional 304,974 shares during the last quarter.

Lion Electric stock opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. Lion Electric has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $23.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.32.

Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

