The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the April 30th total of 1,460,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 189,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

In related news, Director Christopher R. Christensen bought 21,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $356,449.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 572,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,450,144. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher R. Christensen purchased 2,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $44,022.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 581,133 shares in the company, valued at $9,588,694.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNTG. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 46,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $19.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.05. The Pennant Group has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $44.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.78 million, a PE ratio of 239.13 and a beta of 2.42.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $113.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.40 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Pennant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on The Pennant Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The Pennant Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

