The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,500 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the April 30th total of 280,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REAX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Real Brokerage by 657.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 14,321 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Real Brokerage in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Real Brokerage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

REAX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.49. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,377. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55. Real Brokerage has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $4.35.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Real Brokerage had a negative return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Real Brokerage will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Real Brokerage Company Profile

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It provides brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company offers agents a mobile-focused tech platform to run its business, as well as business terms and wealth-building opportunities.

