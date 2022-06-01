The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $178.47.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $539,899.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,085,099.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total value of $461,388.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,703.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,894 shares of company stock worth $8,451,233. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 171,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,131,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRV opened at $179.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $144.44 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.97. The firm has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.70.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

