The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,972.86 ($24.96).

WEIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,470 ($31.25) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,160 ($27.33) to GBX 1,945 ($24.61) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,190 ($27.71) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,980 ($25.05) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of LON WEIR opened at GBX 1,588.50 ($20.10) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,576.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,669.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05. The Weir Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,381 ($17.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,010 ($25.43).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a GBX 12.30 ($0.16) dividend. This is a boost from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $11.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The Weir Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.12%.

In other news, insider John Heasley sold 3,206 shares of The Weir Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,541 ($19.50), for a total value of £49,404.46 ($62,505.64). Also, insider Graham Vanhegan sold 3,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,584 ($20.04), for a total transaction of £48,945.60 ($61,925.10).

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

