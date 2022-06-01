The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Short Interest Update

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,700 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the April 30th total of 177,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on York Water in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
In other York Water news, CEO Joseph Thomas Hand purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,649. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 2,884 shares of company stock worth $119,069 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:YORW opened at $40.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.32. The firm has a market cap of $583.80 million, a P/E ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.48. York Water has a 52-week low of $38.10 and a 52-week high of $53.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. York Water had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 30.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that York Water will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1949 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.54%.
York Water Company Profile (Get Rating)
The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.
