Thor Industries (THO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.87 per share for the quarter.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Thor Industries to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $75.97 on Wednesday. Thor Industries has a twelve month low of $66.26 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.40%.

THO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Thor Industries from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson downgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Thor Industries to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.64.

In other news, Director James L. Ziemer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.53 per share, with a total value of $805,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,612.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Thor Industries by 18.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Thor Industries in the first quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

