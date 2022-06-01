Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.28-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $240.00 million-$250.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $249.14 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Thorne HealthTech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thorne HealthTech has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.60.

THRN stock opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. Thorne HealthTech has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Thorne HealthTech ( NASDAQ:THRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $49.86 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Thorne HealthTech will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Thorne HealthTech news, Director Saloni S. Varma purchased 9,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $55,430.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 87.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Thorne HealthTech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Thorne HealthTech during the third quarter worth approximately $295,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Thorne HealthTech during the 4th quarter worth $420,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thorne HealthTech in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

