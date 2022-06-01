Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $145.86 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) will report $145.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $144.12 million to $148.30 million. Tilly’s posted sales of $163.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year sales of $721.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $707.90 million to $731.34 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $759.75 million, with estimates ranging from $733.70 million to $790.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $204.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.97 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 36.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TLYS shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. William Blair downgraded Tilly’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tilly’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tilly’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:TLYS opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $252.71 million, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.93. Tilly’s has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shay Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 121,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 78,278 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Tilly’s by 365.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 61,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 48,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Tilly’s by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 251,559 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tilly’s during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP raised its position in Tilly’s by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 488,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 56,785 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

