TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-$0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of -.TJX Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.13-$3.20 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.60.

Shares of TJX opened at $63.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.91%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,070 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Kidder Stephen W boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 76,012 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,604,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

