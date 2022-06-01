TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.13-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -.TJX Companies also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.65-$0.69 EPS.
NYSE TJX opened at $63.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.65. The firm has a market cap of $74.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88.
TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.60.
In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $408,331,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $116,429,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,138,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,030,874 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $304,770,000 after buying an additional 504,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,331,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TJX Companies Company Profile
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

