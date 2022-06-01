TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.13-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -.TJX Companies also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.65-$0.69 EPS.

NYSE TJX opened at $63.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.65. The firm has a market cap of $74.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.60.

In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $408,331,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $116,429,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,138,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,030,874 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $304,770,000 after buying an additional 504,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,331,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

