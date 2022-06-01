TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the April 30th total of 53,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 84,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TOMI Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Get TOMI Environmental Solutions alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOMZ. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 216.2% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 27,846 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TOMI Environmental Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TOMI Environmental Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 65.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TOMZ opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $3.10.

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 million. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 44.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect that TOMI Environmental Solutions will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space of approximately 103.8 m3; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.