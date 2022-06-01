TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the April 30th total of 53,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 84,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TOMI Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOMZ. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 216.2% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 27,846 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TOMI Environmental Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TOMI Environmental Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 65.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.96% of the company’s stock.
TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 million. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 44.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect that TOMI Environmental Solutions will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space of approximately 103.8 m3; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TOMI Environmental Solutions (TOMZ)
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
- American Well Corporation Stock May Well Be Bottoming
- 3 Outperforming Energy Stocks with More in the Tank
- There Are Cracks In The Paint At Sherwin-Williams
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.