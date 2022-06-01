TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.64% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. is specialises in disinfection and decontamination, utilizing its premier Binary Ionization Technology(R) platform through its SteraMist(R) products – a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog composed of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide. TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. is based in BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. “

Shares of NASDAQ TOMZ opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of -0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average is $1.15.

TOMI Environmental Solutions ( NASDAQ:TOMZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 million. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 44.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TOMI Environmental Solutions will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TOMI Environmental Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 216.2% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 27,846 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space of approximately 103.8 m3; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

