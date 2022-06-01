Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) Short Interest Update

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 751,700 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the April 30th total of 608,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 898,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Top Ships by 2,491.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 12,979 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Top Ships by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 113,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,627 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Top Ships during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Top Ships during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Top Ships during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Top Ships from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

NASDAQ TOPS opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Top Ships has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.95.

About Top Ships

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

