Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.43-$1.43 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $286.96 billion-$286.96 billion.

NYSE:TM opened at $166.37 on Wednesday. Toyota Motor has a 52-week low of $155.05 and a 52-week high of $213.74. The company has a market cap of $232.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.61 and its 200-day moving average is $180.46.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.94. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $69.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.20 billion. Equities analysts predict that Toyota Motor will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on TM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Toyota Motor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $182.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 78.2% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

