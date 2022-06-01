TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.17.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on TPG from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on TPG from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on TPG from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TPG from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPG. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in TPG during the 1st quarter valued at $114,248,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter valued at $114,229,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter valued at $89,216,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter valued at $74,934,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter valued at $34,399,000. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPG stock opened at $29.17 on Wednesday. TPG has a fifty-two week low of $24.78 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.54.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TPG will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

